Ontario road trips: Check out Paris, the ‘prettiest little town in Canada’

This article is the first in Global News’ Ontario road trips series, offering getaways to some fun locales across the province.

Most Ontarians are aware that there is a London in Ontario but many are probably unaware that there is also a Brussels, a Copenhagen, a Vienna, a Moscow and an Athens among dozens of other towns and cities named after European cities. Heck, Kitchener was originally named Berlin.

That said, if you are only able to pick one Euro capital to visit in Ontario, it should probably be Paris.

The quaint community, which is located at the intersection of the Nith and Grand rivers in Brant, is often billed as the “prettiest little town in Canada.”

Whether that is the case or not, you can take a visit their yourself to decide.

What’s in a name?

The area was initially called The Forks of the Grand River before an American named Hiram Capron bought up much of the land and chose to settle there in 1829.

View image in full screen The downtown of Paris, Ont., sits right along the banks of the Grand River. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Capron, who is credited with building much of Paris’s early infrastructure, is also the one who chose the name.

There are large deposits of gypsum located along the river that are used to create plaster of Paris.

The Paris Museum and Historical Society says that alongside that, Capron also envisioned his town being as beautiful as the original in choosing the name.

By 1841, Paris had grown to be home to 1,000 people and while there are around 15,000 living in the town these days, there is still much history to be appreciated in the area.

View image in full screen Downtown Paris, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

What to do in Paris

Powered by the two rivers, there has been plenty of manufacturing in the town as it has exported plaster while also having been the original home to Penmans Manufacturing, which has produced clothing since 1868.

While Penmans has moved on, another company known for its textiles and patterns, Mary Maxim has been around since the 1950s and still remains.

The craft and needlework mail-order company has a store on Scott Street which caters to knitters, crafters and quilters and brings in thousands of visitors a year.

If you head into the downtown area, there is still plenty of evidence of the Victorian era as one visits coffee shops, chocolatiers, pubs and restaurants along the Grand River.

View image in full screen The Paris Wincy Mills Co. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The Paris Wincy Mills Co. is also a hot spot among those who visit the area. The three-storey building, which was built in 1889 to house a textile manufacturer, is now home to a wide variety of shops and restaurants including a brewery and a vintage goods store.

For those who crave other types of history, such as architecture, there are a number of cobblestone buildings remaining throughout the area.

If you wish to do a self-guided tour to see the examples of cobblestone architecture, stop by the Paris Museum and Historical Society, which can provide a map and other information about the community.

View image in full screen One of a dozen buildings that are a part of the cobblestone tour in Paris. Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The museum is located in the Syl Apps Community Centre at 51 William St. just across the Grand River from the downtown core.

Apps, who was born in Paris in 1915, was best known for being a longtime member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping lead the team to three Stanley Cups. The former team captain also represented Canada in the 1936 Olympics and was a Conservative MP for over a decade.

There are also a number of other historic buildings in the downtown area, including churches, the library and the Arlington Hotel.

The Arlington, which was built in the 1850s, remains in service to travellers today as a boutique hotel with 23 rooms.

View image in full screen The Arlington Hotel in Paris, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

If history is not your bag, perhaps you may want to take advantage of some of the more natural options in the area.

In addition to kayaking, canoeing or fishing in the two rivers, there are also numerous trails in the area that will allow bikers and hikers to get their sweat on.

The Trans Canada Trail runs through the area, including a trail called the Cambridge to Paris Trail, which stretches for 18 kilometres between the city and town, allowing for views of the forest and river alike.

Two other trails – the Nith River and the Distillery Lane – run off of Lions Park, which is just across the Nith River from the main downtown area. The park features a very large playground area.

View image in full screen Penman’s Dam sits just below a train bridge that is the delight of train enthusiasts. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

One can also walk up to Penman’s Dam, a perfect spot for fishing or for keep an eye out for trains as they cross over the Grand River at the nearby train bridge.

If you are looking for more events, take a look at the Paris Agricultural Society’s website to see what is taking place at the fairgrounds.

Some of the highlights of the fairgrounds summer schedule are the River and Roots Festival, the Paris Night Market and the Fall Fair, which features the always popular smash-up derby.

View image in full screen The beach at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

When you are on your way out of town after a hot summer’s day, there are a couple of options to cool off.

If you are headed north, there is a lovely beach at the Pinehurst Lake Conservation area, while if you head south, it is a short trip to the Brant Conservation Area, which boasts a 1.25-acre outdoor swimming pool.

How to get to Paris

If you are coming from the GTA, you can either take the QEW or Highway 401 depending on what works best for you.

If you travel along the QEW, and want to make a pit stop or two along your journey, you could visit the Twin Valley Zoo or the Bell Homestead National Historic Site in Brantford.

If you are coming from the north end of the GTA, you can pop into Barrie’s Asparagus in Cambridge for a fresh snack or the Willibald Farm Distillery and Brewery in Ayr for a beverage.

If you are coming from London or Windsor, you will likely take Highway 401 to Highway 403 to make you arrival. If you are looking to make a stop or two along the way you could try the Woodstock Antique Mall in Woodstock, or one of the many farms or markets located throughout the area.

Another option is taking a drive on the Barn Quilt Trail across Brant County, which will allow you an opportunity to see some unique pieces of Canadian folk art.