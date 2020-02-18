Menu

Education

Ontario’s Catholic teachers resume bargaining, but more strikes planned

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 9:58 am
Striking Ontario Catholic School Board teachers picket in Toronto on Tuesday February 4, 2020.
Striking Ontario Catholic School Board teachers picket in Toronto on Tuesday February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Ontario’s English Catholic teachers are heading back to the bargaining table, but are also planning more strikes if they can’t reach a deal.

All four major teachers’ unions have been staging strikes as contract talks with the province have made little progress, and the teachers are planning a joint, provincewide strike on Friday.

Negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association and the government broke down in January, and since then they have only had one day of discussions.

The mediator has now called the parties back to the table for Wednesday.

READ MORE: Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

But OECTA says if no deal is reached, they will stage rotating strikes next week that target each board one day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government is ready to negotiate a deal that keeps students in class.

What are Ontario’s English Catholic schools hoping to get out of job action?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
