Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario legislature returns from break amid escalating tensions with teachers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 6:07 am
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto.
File photo of Queen's Park in Toronto. Briana Carnegie / AM640 / Global News Toronto

TORONTO – The Ontario legislature returns today after a break that’s been dominated by increasing tensions with the province’s public school teachers and the unions that represent them.

Contract talks between the Progressive Conservative government and the four major teachers’ unions have largely stalled.

Meanwhile, a co-ordinated provincewide strike set for Friday will see about two million students out of class.

READ MORE: Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

In addition to the teachers’ issue, the Tories are preparing their second spring budget.

Controversy plagued the rollout of their first spending package last year, which included deep spending cuts – including some that are now at the centre of the teachers’ dispute.

The government is also likely to face questions about its controversial move during the winter break to cancel Hamilton’s light-rail line.

Story continues below advertisement
Parents share thoughts on teachers’ strikes
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario governmentFord governmentontario teacherspc governmentontario legislatureOntario Teacher Strike
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.