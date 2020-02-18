Toronto’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening delayed until 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says the opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (light rail transit) project has been delayed until 2022.

“It is expected that the LRT will open well into 2022,” Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster said in a statement.

The transit system was scheduled to be up and running by September 2021.

“Unfortunately, Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) has faced a number of challenges since the start of the project, including starting nine months later than planned after contract award in July 2015, were slow to finalize the designs with some design work packages, and although CTS has significantly improved its production rate since the 2018 agreement, it has achieved only 84 per cent of its target, meaning the project will be delayed,” Metrolinx added.

READ MORE: Metrolinx offers sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario said they are not making precise predictions of the project completion date at this point, citing the need to have proof that CTS can achieve the new production rates and that the project remains within budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx added that it will continue to update the public on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT’s progress over the next two years.

“Ultimately, our goal is to deliver more transit to the region as quickly as possible without compromising safety or quality,” Metrolinx said. “Like all transit riders in the region, we are disappointed that the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will not be operational in September 2021.”

Eglinton Crosstown LRT map of 25 stations, above and below ground, starting at Mount Dennis in the west to Kennedy in the east end of Toronto. Metrolinx

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is a midtown connection between the west and east ends of Toronto. Starting from Mount Dennis to Kennedy, its slated to have 25 stations along the dedicated route, some stations will be above ground and others underground.