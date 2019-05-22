Metrolinx offers sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles

After enduring a delay to progress on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, transit users will be offered a glimpse at the new light rail vehicles that will be used to carry them from one stop to the next.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of local media are slated to ride the vehicles that will traverse the 19-kilometre stretch. A series of low-speed vehicle testing has been arranged.

In 2015, it was announced the project would be delayed by a year to the fall of 2021.

The cost has been estimated at $5.3 billion.

It will run along Eglinton Avenue between Mount Dennis and Kennedy station. The line is slated to have up to 25 stations and stops.