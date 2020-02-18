Dead body found behind wheel of burnt-out car: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a dead body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said firefighters first alerted police to the car fire, in an alleyway off Hudson Avenue in the town of Mount Royal, at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control and after it was extinguished, officers discovered a man’s body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

While the police have tasked the arson squad with investigating what happened, Chevrefils said they haven’t yet ruled out the fire being an accident.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

