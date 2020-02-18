Menu

Crime

Dead body found behind wheel of burnt-out car: Montreal police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 7:18 am
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the driver's seat of a burnt-out car in the town of Mount Royal early on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man was found in the driver's seat of a burnt-out car in the town of Mount Royal early on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. TVA

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a dead body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said firefighters first alerted police to the car fire, in an alleyway off Hudson Avenue in the town of Mount Royal, at around 1:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control and after it was extinguished, officers discovered a man’s body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

While the police have tasked the arson squad with investigating what happened, Chevrefils said they haven’t yet ruled out the fire being an accident.

Police have not been able to identify the victim.

