2 in critical condition after plane crash in Quebec’s Montérégie region

Two men are in critical condition after a plane crashed into a field in the municipality of Les Cèdres in the Montérégie region, near Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says they were called in at around 6:45 p.m. to a field next to kilometre eight of Highway 30.

According to SQ spokesperson Hélène Nepton, the small Cessna-type plane ran into power lines before it went down.

When the SQ arrived on the scene, they found two injured men.

They were transported to hospital where they are fighting for their lives.

SQ officers are on-site investigating.

Although the plane was only meant to transport two people, officers and combing the scene for more potential victims.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been advised of the crash and is expected to also investigate the circumstances of the incident.

