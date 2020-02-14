Impaired driving suspected in crash forcing Atwater Tunnel closure: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a car crashed into a wall early Friday morning in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said the car was travelling south on Atwater Avenue just before 3:30 a.m. when it lost control while turning the corner before the Atwater Tunnel’s entrance.

The four passengers in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been transported to hospital, police say.

The driver was uninjured, but police arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has been taken to a detention centre while their investigation continues.

The crash closed Atwater Avenue from the tunnel to Notre-Dame Street.

Story continues below advertisement