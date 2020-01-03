Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

18-year-old driver arrested after Montreal car race leaves pedestrian injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2020 9:27 pm
Police say the driver of the second vehicle allegedly involved in the race is said to have fled the scene and police have not yet located him.
Police say the driver of the second vehicle allegedly involved in the race is said to have fled the scene and police have not yet located him. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press, File

An 18-year-old driver is expected to face a charge of dangerous driving following a pedestrian collision in Montreal late Friday afternoon.

According to Montreal police, a 911 call was made at 4:45 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by an SUV at the corner of Léger Boulevard and Lamoureux Avenue in Montreal North.

According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, the driver was taking part in a car race with another vehicle eastbound on Léger Boulevard.

READ MORE: Minor charged in fatal Laval stabbing appears in court Friday, pleads not guilty

The driver then hit a snowbank on Saint-Gertrude Boulevard and subsequently hit a pedestrian, who was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of Lamoureux Street.

Police found the 50-year-old male victim lying on the ground when they arrived on the scene. He was not seriously injured but was still taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The 18-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and taken to a detention centre, where he will meet with investigators.

Léger Boulevard, meanwhile, is closed between Sainte Gertrude Boulevard and Desaulniers Street.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle allegedly involved in the race is said to have fled the scene and police have not yet located him.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Critics say ridesharing could have prevented fatal impaired crash
Critics say ridesharing could have prevented fatal impaired crash
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Montreal PoliceMontrealCar crashSpeedingRoad SafetyRACINGDriving Safetycar safetyCar raceDesaulniers StreetSainte Gertrude Boulevard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.