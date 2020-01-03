18-year-old driver arrested after Montreal car race leaves pedestrian injured

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old driver is expected to face a charge of dangerous driving following a pedestrian collision in Montreal late Friday afternoon.

According to Montreal police, a 911 call was made at 4:45 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by an SUV at the corner of Léger Boulevard and Lamoureux Avenue in Montreal North.

According to police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils, the driver was taking part in a car race with another vehicle eastbound on Léger Boulevard.

The driver then hit a snowbank on Saint-Gertrude Boulevard and subsequently hit a pedestrian, who was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of Lamoureux Street.

Police found the 50-year-old male victim lying on the ground when they arrived on the scene. He was not seriously injured but was still taken to hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and taken to a detention centre, where he will meet with investigators.

Léger Boulevard, meanwhile, is closed between Sainte Gertrude Boulevard and Desaulniers Street.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle allegedly involved in the race is said to have fled the scene and police have not yet located him.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

