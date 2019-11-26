Highway 15 in Montreal partially closed after crash sends 4 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A two-vehicle collision has forced the closure of three out of four lanes on Montreal’s Highway 15 southbound near Sherbrooke exit Tuesday night, according to provincial police.

According to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) four people are injured and sent to hospital. One of them, a woman is in critical condition.

The SQ says first responders had to use the jaws of life were used to free the victim.

Police said the incident happened around 7: 00 p.m. on the Décarie near Upper Lachine.

In a statement, the SQ said that one of the cars lost control on the highway and hit the second car.

The driver in one of the cars was not hurt. But the four occupants in the second vehicle had to be transported to hospital.

Provincial police are meeting with witnesses.

Accident reconstruction experts are on the scene in order to determine what caused the accident.