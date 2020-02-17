Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 tour of North America, 4 Canadian dates affected

Send this page to someone via email

All dates for singer Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 North American tour, No More Tours 2, have been cancelled.

The announcement was made on the English rocker’s Facebook page and four Canadian tour dates are affected: Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Hamilton.

The post said the decision to cancel the tour was made so the musician, who is also known for singing for metal legends Black Sabbath, can “continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.”

“This decision was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, some multiple times,” the post read.

Osbourne, who is also known by the nickname The Prince of Darkness, offered an explanation for fans in the post.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s*** year,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six [to] eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Facebook post said refunds for tickets will be available at the original point of purchase.

“All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased “No More Tours 2″ tickets will have first access to tickets when the next tour is announced,” the post read.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2020 tour, assures fans he’s ‘not dying’

In October, Osbourne announced that dates for his No More Tours 2 tour were being postponed. The 71-year-old had been recovering after suffering injuries from a fall earlier that year, marking the fourth time in a year that singer of hits like “Crazy Train” and “No More Tears” had been forced to reschedule a number of concerts.

Just last month, Osbourne announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system — or at least a form of it.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Osbourne’s newest Album, Ordinary Man, is set to be released later this month.

–With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis