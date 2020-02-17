Double OT does in the London Lightning against the K-W Titans

Send this page to someone via email

Any season has its ebbs and flows.

The London Lightning had a nine-game flow going on their home court after going 9-0 at Budweiser Gardens to start the season. Since then they have hit a bit of an ebb.

The K-W Titans handed London their third straight loss on London’s home court on Monday afternoon by beating the Lightning 108-107 in double overtime.

It took some work for London to even get to the first overtime. The Lightning missed the first 19 shots they attempted in the game and we held to just six points in the first quarter. London benefitted from some chilly K-W shooting as the Titans only scored 13 points in the opening frame.

Despite 35 points in the third quarter, the Lightning found themselves down by 11 points going into the fourth.

London’s Marvin Binney hit a three-point shot with 40 seconds remaining in regulation time to tie the game 87-87 and send it to overtime.

Binney then had to work his magic with five seconds to go in the first OT as he drained another three-point shot to even the score at 96-96.

A Binney lay-up with just over 30 seconds to go in the second overtime period put the Lightning ahead 107-104 but Ed Horton of the Titans struck twice to bring K-W within one point and then put them ahead 108-107 with just 10 seconds to play.

A last attempt by Mareik Isom missed and the Titans held on.

Randy Phillips led London offensively as he recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Marcus Capers pulled down 10 rebounds and added nine points and the newest addition to the Lightning, Tyrell Green had 19 points off the bench.

Sudbury won their second straight on Monday which allowed them to inch closer to the Lightning in the Central Division standings. The Five got by the Express 116-114 in Windsor and sit two games behind London.

The Lightning now hit the rod for two consecutive games in Windsor on February 21 and February 26. The game on the 26th will be a school day game and start at 11 a.m. The Express sit in third place in the Central at 7-9.

London’s next home game will also be against Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7 p.m.