Send this page to someone via email

Laughing, exploring and spending time together — that’s what families in Lethbridge wanted to do this Family Day.

“That’s what Family Day is all about, isn’t it? Spend time with the family,” Scott Vere said.

He and his family took in the events at the Galt Museum and Archives. Free pancakes, crafts and some interactive activities were on hand for the whole family.

“There’s a bunch of activities for the kids, and kids enjoy it — the drawing and painting and the finding things. The treasure hunt was kind of cool,” Clarence Winkelaar, who was taking in the events with two of his grandchildren, said.

“It’s mostly the family experience and just spending time together, getting out and doing things, and being in the community too,” Vere added.

Story continues below advertisement

The Helen Schuler Nature Centre was also open for Family Day. People had a chance to explore the river valley or check out the displays and play inside.

“We also find lots of families are looking for an outdoor experience with their families on Family Day. They don’t want to be in big crowds, don’t want to line up and wait for things, that sort of thing. So it is a nice opportunity to go out and take a walk in the river valley, come back and chat with some of our staff and volunteers,” Jessica Deacon-Rogers, nature centre programming coordinator, said.

1:50 Lethbridge residents take part in free Family Day events around the city Lethbridge residents take part in free Family Day events around the city

Danya Urquhart was at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre for the first time with her family and said it was a great way to spend the special day.

“We like to go out and experience the city,” Urquhart said. “We are fairly new to the city so it’s nice to learn more about Lethbridge and be a part of it.”

The University of Lethbridge also hosted its annual Family Day Play Day, offering bouncy castles and a chance to build a cardboard barn.

“It’s nice to get out, see everybody, see the friends and enjoy the day,” Russell Yoshihara, who was taking in all the U of L activities with his family, said.

Story continues below advertisement