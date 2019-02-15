Family Day events in Lethbridge

It’s the first long weekend of 2019 and Lethbridge has several events happening throughout the city for residents to attend this weekend.

Galt Museum is hosting a family brunch Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where they offer a delicious pancake breakfast for all in attendance as well as the chance to participate in creating crafts, visit exhibits and listen to live music.

CASA will also be hosting their own free event on Monday. Families are encouraged to come out and participate in activities for all ages including button making, painting and Bunton creation.

Families can also get their fill of the outdoors on Monday with the City officially opening up three outdoor rinks at Henderson Lake, Nicholas sheran lake and Chinook lake. A free public skating session will also be held indoors at the Nicholas Sheran arena from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

A full list of all events taking place on the family day long weekend can be found on the city’s website.

