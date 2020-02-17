Menu

Canada

Trial of Quebec entertainer Éric Salvail hears testimony of sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2020 2:01 pm
The 50-year-old Salvail faces charges of sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement involving a single alleged victim.
The 50-year-old Salvail faces charges of sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement involving a single alleged victim. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The trial of Quebec media star Éric Salvail opened today with testimony from a former co-worker who said Salvail cornered him, exposed himself and tried to force him to perform a sex act.

Donald Duguay, 47, told the court he and Salvail both worked in the mailroom at Radio-Canada when he first experienced unwanted advances from Salvail.

READ MORE: Quebec judge orders Éric Salvail to stand trial on sexual assault charge

He said that around Halloween 1993, they were no longer working together but Salvail followed him into a washroom, dropped his pants to expose himself and rubbed himself against Duguay, who said he managed to escape after threatening to scream.

Story continues below advertisement

At Duguay’s request, the court has waived the standard publication ban on the identity of alleged victims in sexual assault cases.

Salvail, who has pleaded not guilty and opted for trial by judge alone, was one of Quebec’s most popular entertainers until he departed show business in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct were published by Montreal’s La Presse.

