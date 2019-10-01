Canada
October 1, 2019 4:09 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 4:10 pm

Quebec judge orders Éric Salvail to stand trial on sexual assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Éric Salvail faces three charges — sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement involving a single victim.

Eric Salvail/Facebook
A A

A judge has ordered Quebec media star Éric Salvail to stand trial on three charges including sexual assault.

The decision was rendered on Tuesday by Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle following Salvail’s preliminary hearing.

The 50-year-old also faces charges of harassment and unlawful confinement involving a single victim, Donald Duguay, now 46.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Preliminary hearing begins for former Quebec media star Éric Salvail

At Duguay’s request, the Crown asked that his name not be covered by the standard publication ban in sexual assault cases, which was agreed to by the court.

The allegations against Salvail, a former producer and talk show host, date from between April and November 1993.

Salvail has opted for trial by judge and jury.

READ MORE: Quebec media star Éric Salvail charged with sexual assault, confinement

The case returns to Quebec Superior Court on Nov. 4.

Once a major name in Quebec media, Salvail abruptly departed from the entertainment scene following allegations of sexual misconduct published by Montreal’s La Presse in 2017.

Salvail had his own TV production company, hosted a popular talk show on Groupe V Media and was a fixture on afternoon radio in the province.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Duguay
Eric Salvail
Eric Salvail trial
Groupe V Media
Pierre Labelle
Quebec media
Quebec Superior Court
Sexual Assault Allegations

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.