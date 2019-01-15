Quebec media star Éric Salvail charged with sexual assault, confinement

Former producer and television host Éric Salvail has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and confinement.

The name of the alleged victim, identified only by their initials in court documents, has not been made public in order to protect their identity.

Salvail is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 15.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise