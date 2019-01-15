Crime
January 15, 2019 3:15 pm
Updated: January 15, 2019 3:20 pm

Quebec media star Éric Salvail charged with sexual assault, confinement

By The Canadian Press

Eric Salvail is expected to appear in court in February.

Eric Salvail/Facebook
Former producer and television host Éric Salvail has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and confinement.

The name of the alleged victim, identified only by their initials in court documents, has not been made public in order to protect their identity.

Salvail is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 15.

More to come.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

