Canada
October 18, 2017 3:37 pm

Quebec media star Eric Salvail on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

By The Canadian Press

Eric Salvail.

Eric Salvail/Facebook
A A

A popular Quebec media personality is suspending his professional activities amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Producer and talk show host Eric Salvail made the decision Wednesday after Montreal La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said they were either sexually harassed or witnessed such behaviour.

Ten of them came forward under the condition of anonymity.

Just hours after the allegations appeared, Salvail said in a statement on his Facebook page he was “deeply shaken” by the allegations against him.

He says he feels a lot of empathy for anyone who may have felt discomfort with his behaviour.

Salvail, 48, says he never intended to offend anyone and will take a few days to take stock of the situation.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Eric Salvail
Eric Salvail allegations
Eric Salvail sexual harassment
La Presse
sexual harassment
uncomfortable behaviour
Workplace Harassment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News