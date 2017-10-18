Quebec media star Eric Salvail on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

A popular Quebec media personality is suspending his professional activities amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Producer and talk show host Eric Salvail made the decision Wednesday after Montreal La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said they were either sexually harassed or witnessed such behaviour.

Ten of them came forward under the condition of anonymity.

Just hours after the allegations appeared, Salvail said in a statement on his Facebook page he was “deeply shaken” by the allegations against him.

He says he feels a lot of empathy for anyone who may have felt discomfort with his behaviour.

Salvail, 48, says he never intended to offend anyone and will take a few days to take stock of the situation.