Saddle Lake man, 58, killed in collision with tractor northeast of Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 1:01 pm
File shot of RCMP vehicle.
File shot of RCMP vehicle. Global News

A 58-year old man from Saddle Lake died following a collision northeast of Edmonton on Friday evening, RCMP said.

A farm tractor and pickup truck collided on Highway 652 near Range Road 115 around 6 p.m. on Feb. 14.

When emergency officials arrived, they found the man driving the truck had died. Two female passengers in the truck were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the tractor was not injured.

RCMP said at the time of the collision, the roads were partially covered in snow, but visibility was clear.

A collision analyst attended the scene and RCMP continue to investigate.

