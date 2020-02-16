Menu

Crime

Body found on rural Abbotsford road, homicide detectives investigating

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 1:38 pm
Abbotsford police arrive at the scene of a dead body discovery just off Sumas Mountain Road on Feb. 16, 2020.
Abbotsford police arrive at the scene of a dead body discovery just off Sumas Mountain Road on Feb. 16, 2020. Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered on the side of a rural Abbotsford road Saturday afternoon.

Abbotsford police say they were called to the 37000-block of Keeping Road just off Sumas Mountain Road around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the incident is being treated as suspicious.

READ MORE: Police identify owner of vehicle found burning with body inside in rural Abbotsford

The body has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been determined.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) arrived at the scene Sunday morning and have taken over the case.

IHIT has not yet commented on the investigation.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

Growing concerns over public safety in ongoing gang conflict
Growing concerns over public safety in ongoing gang conflict
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
