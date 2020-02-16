Body found on rural Abbotsford road, homicide detectives investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was discovered on the side of a rural Abbotsford road Saturday afternoon.

Abbotsford police say they were called to the 37000-block of Keeping Road just off Sumas Mountain Road around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the incident is being treated as suspicious.

The body has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been determined.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) arrived at the scene Sunday morning and have taken over the case.

IHIT has not yet commented on the investigation.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact IHIT, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

