Canada

Regent fire likely caused by incense: Winnipeg firefighters

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 6:35 pm
Winnipeg fire crews tackled a blaze on Rougeau Avenue. .
Winnipeg fire crews tackled a blaze on Rougeau Avenue. . File / Getty Images

Winnipeg firefighters believe a Saturday morning house fire near Regent Avenue was caused by someone improperly using incense.

At about 10:30 a.m., fire crews raced to the fire in a two-storey, single family home on the 200 block of Rougeau Avenue, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke in the home and began dousing the blaze.

Crews extinguished the fire just before 11 a.m.

Everyone in the home got out safely after their smoke alarm started blaring. No one was injured.

WFPS are reminding people to take care while using incense or candles in their homes.

