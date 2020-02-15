Man in serious condition after stabbing in Saint John’s uptown

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in uptown Saint John early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 2 charged in connection with death in Saint John’s uptown

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to a business on King Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim had been stabbed in the chest. His injury is not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police say a second man suffered a stab wound to his bicep. The 22-year-old was treated at the Saint John Regional Hospital and was later released.

No one is in custody.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.

Story continues below advertisement