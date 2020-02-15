Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Saint John’s uptown

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 11:11 am
Updated February 15, 2020 11:12 am
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crime Stoppers.
File/ Global News

A 24-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed in uptown Saint John early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: 2 charged in connection with death in Saint John’s uptown

The Saint John Police Force says they were called to a business on King Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim had been stabbed in the chest. His injury is not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police say a second man suffered a stab wound to his bicep. The 22-year-old was treated at the Saint John Regional Hospital and was later released.

No one is in custody.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.

