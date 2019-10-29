2 charged in connection with death in Saint John’s uptown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two men in their 20s are facing charges in connection with a man’s death in uptown Saint John over the weekend.

The Saint John Police Force says a 59-year-old man was found unconscious in the area of Waterloo and Union streets Saturday just before 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Police say the man died from his injuries the next day.

In a news release Tuesday, police stated that the two men, ages 22 and 23, are scheduled to appear in court today to face criminal charges.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

Police did not disclose the identity of the suspects or the charges they are facing.

Story continues below advertisement