Crime

2 charged in connection with death in Saint John’s uptown

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 9:35 am
Two men in their 20s are facing charges in connection with a man’s death in uptown Saint John over the weekend.

The Saint John Police Force says a 59-year-old man was found unconscious in the area of Waterloo and Union streets Saturday just before 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Police say the man died from his injuries the next day.

In a news release Tuesday, police stated that the two men, ages 22 and 23, are scheduled to appear in court today to face criminal charges.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

Police did not disclose the identity of the suspects or the charges they are facing.

