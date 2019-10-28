Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 5:14 pm
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers. File/ Global News

A man found injured in Saint John on Saturday has died from his wounds, the Saint John Police Force announced on Monday.

Police say that officers discovered a 59-year-old man unconscious shortly before 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

He was transported to hospital but died from his injuries on Sunday, police say.

Saint John police say they continue to investigate the death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers.

Lethbridge man charged in a series of crimes
Lethbridge man charged in a series of crimes

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNew BrunswickSaint JohnNew Brunswick CrimeSaint John policeSaint John Regional HospitalUptown Saint John
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.