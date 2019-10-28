Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Send this page to someone via email

A man found injured in Saint John on Saturday has died from his wounds, the Saint John Police Force announced on Monday.

Police say that officers discovered a 59-year-old man unconscious shortly before 2:30 a.m., at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

He was transported to hospital but died from his injuries on Sunday, police say.

Saint John police say they continue to investigate the death.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 506-648-3333 or to call Crime Stoppers.

1:51 Lethbridge man charged in a series of crimes Lethbridge man charged in a series of crimes

Story continues below advertisement