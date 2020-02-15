Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

Laval restaurant ravaged by fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2020 12:36 pm
Updated February 15, 2020 1:54 pm
Laval police were called to the scene at 4:55 a.m. for the fire in the two-story building.
Laval police were called to the scene at 4:55 a.m. for the fire in the two-story building. TVA

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Lévesque Est Boulevard Saturday morning in the residential and commercial district of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul in Laval, Que.

Laval police were also called to the scene at 4:55 a.m. for the fire in the two-story building.

READ MORE: Snow removal truck involved in collision with pedestrian in Laval

The blaze began while the business was closed. According to initial reports there was no one inside during the fire.

Lévesque Boulevard was closed to traffic between de la Fabrique Street and de Saint-Césaire Street while firefighters tackled the incident.

New details emerge on alleged Laval stabbing that killed 15-year-old boy
New details emerge on alleged Laval stabbing that killed 15-year-old boy
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
FireLavalLaval policerestaurant firelaval fireSaint-Vincent-de-PaulLévesque Est Boulevard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.