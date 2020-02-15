Laval restaurant ravaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at a restaurant on Lévesque Est Boulevard Saturday morning in the residential and commercial district of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul in Laval, Que.

Laval police were also called to the scene at 4:55 a.m. for the fire in the two-story building.

The blaze began while the business was closed. According to initial reports there was no one inside during the fire.

Lévesque Boulevard was closed to traffic between de la Fabrique Street and de Saint-Césaire Street while firefighters tackled the incident.

