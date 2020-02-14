Snow removal truck involved in collision with pedestrian in Laval

An investigation is underway in Laval after a pedestrian was struck by a truck used for snow removal in Laval’s Chomedey district on Friday.
The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of St-Martin Boulevard West and 100 Avenue.
Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreault said the truck was heading north on 100 Avenue and was attempting to make a left-hand turn on to St-Martin when the pedestrian was struck.
“It’s likely the driver never saw the pedestrian,” Boudreault said.
Police wouldn’t confirm the victim’s health status.
The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Boudreault said the driver was not a city employee, explaining Laval hires subcontractors for snow removal.
