Canada

Snow removal truck involved in collision with pedestrian in Laval

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 8:08 pm
A snow removal truck involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Laval is parked on the side of the road. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
A snow removal truck involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Laval is parked on the side of the road. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

An investigation is underway in Laval after a pedestrian was struck by a truck used for snow removal in Laval’s Chomedey district on Friday.

The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of St-Martin Boulevard West and 100 Avenue.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreault said the truck was heading north on 100 Avenue and was attempting to make a left-hand turn on to St-Martin when the pedestrian was struck.

“It’s likely the driver never saw the pedestrian,” Boudreault said.

Police wouldn’t confirm the victim’s health status.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Boudreault said the driver was not a city employee, explaining Laval hires subcontractors for snow removal.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
