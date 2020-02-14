Menu

Health

Halifax mental health walk-in clinic project to resume thanks to government help

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 6:57 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 7:01 pm
The North End Community Health Centre is seen in this undated file photograph.
The North End Community Health Centre is seen in this undated file photograph. Global News

A Halifax mental health walk-in clinic program, aimed at helping those who are marginalized, homeless or live with addictions, will soon be back up and running thanks to government support.

The Pause: Mental Health Walk-in Pilot Project started late last spring, but announced it would have to close its doors due to an inability to secure funding past the pilot phase.

But in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the program announced it has secured support from Nova Scotia’s Department of Culture and Heritage.

The program assists those dealing with issues that range from trauma, anxiety and depression to grief and the experience of social injustice. The project saw over 150 sessions over its eight-month span, with each session 45 minutes long.

“This program allowed those in need to seek appropriate support right in their community,” the North End Community Health Centre stated last month.

“Patients told us that a session at Pause prevented them from seeking emergency support, either through the emergency room or Mobile Crisis.”

Prior to its launch, Pause received $27,000 from the province for its pilot phase. Drop-in sessions were offered Tuesday nights at the at the North End Community Health Centre on Gottingen Street and Thursday nights at the Chebucto Family Centre on Herring Cove Road.

As of Friday evening, only the session held on Gottingen Street has been confirmed. A session has not been held since Jan. 30.

Late last month, Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine said his department intended on contacting the North End Community Health Centre to see what the province can do to provide assistance.

