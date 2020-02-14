Toronto police lay charges in 2019 manure dumping at Doug Ford’s constituency office

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people have been charged in connection with an incident in which manure was dumped outside Doug Ford’s constituency office.

The group Extinction Rebellion previously took responsibility for the Dec. 22 incident, saying in a press release that it was a response to Ontario’s Auditor General “effectively declaring the conservative provincial government climate action promise is a load of crap.”

At the time, Toronto police said they were notified of the incident, but it was unclear what charges, if any, those responsible would face.

On Friday, a police spokesperson told Global News two people were arrested in connection with the case.

Cameron Topp, 49, and Dennis Alvey, 55, both from Hamilton, have each been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Topp is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 18, while Alvey is due to appear on Feb. 21.

— With files from Jessica Patton

0:36 Blindfolded Extinction Rebellion demonstrators protest at UN Climate Conference Blindfolded Extinction Rebellion demonstrators protest at UN Climate Conference