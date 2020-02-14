Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police looking for missing 64-year-old man, may be with dog

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 4:10 pm
Officials describe Richard Kennedy as Caucasian, five-feet-six-inches in height and 210 pounds, with short grey hair and a grey beard.
Officials describe Richard Kennedy as Caucasian, five-feet-six-inches in height and 210 pounds, with short grey hair and a grey beard. LPS

Police in London, Ont. are asking residents to keep an eye out for 64-year-old Richard Kennedy.

Officials describe the missing Londoner as Caucasian, five-feet-six-inches in height and 210 pounds, with short grey hair and a grey beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black and grey leather jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen on Feb. 13, 2020 around 2:00 p.m., in the area of Oxford Street and Clarke Road.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help finding missing 24-year-old London woman

Police believe Richard Kennedy may be driving a 2005 grey Lincoln Navigator with Ontario licence plates CJSL 881.

He may also be accompanied by his white cockapoo dog named Oliver.

Family and police are concerned for Richards’s welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments to women at Queen’s University
Two men arrested after shouting hateful comments to women at Queen’s University
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonMissingmissing personLondon PoliceMissing ManSearchmissing londonpolice missing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.