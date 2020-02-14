London, Ont. police looking for missing 64-year-old man, may be with dog

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont. are asking residents to keep an eye out for 64-year-old Richard Kennedy.

Officials describe the missing Londoner as Caucasian, five-feet-six-inches in height and 210 pounds, with short grey hair and a grey beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black and grey leather jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen on Feb. 13, 2020 around 2:00 p.m., in the area of Oxford Street and Clarke Road.

Police believe Richard Kennedy may be driving a 2005 grey Lincoln Navigator with Ontario licence plates CJSL 881.

He may also be accompanied by his white cockapoo dog named Oliver.

Family and police are concerned for Richards’s welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

