Police seek public’s help finding missing 24-year-old London woman

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old woman.

Katherine Leach-Russo was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street.

She is described as five-foot-two and 145 pounds. She is said to have chin length brown hair and dark brown eyes with tan complexion. Officers also described her as having a large build.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

