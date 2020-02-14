Big win for big Winnipeg pooch at Westminster show

Send this page to someone via email

A dog from Manitoba won big in New York City at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Obi, a Dogue de Bordeaux owned by Winnipeg’s Kim Lellig, picked up a “best in breed” award at the prestigious event over the weekend.

Lellig told 680 CJOB that Obi was invited to compete as a number-three ranked dog (of his breed) on the U.S. dog show circuit – a distinction that is the result of a heavy travel schedule for both pet and owner.

“I’ve traveled quite extensively to campaign Obi because I actually believe in his quality,” she said.

“We were invited to Westminster, so it was really nice to have that dream be realized to attend the show.

“I do trust in the quality of the dog, so I’m ever-hopeful – nobody enters a dog show thinking they’re going to lose, because it’s a lot of time, money, energy, blood, sweat and tears.” Tweet This

Lellig said she first became interested in the Dogue de Bordeaux breed – muscular working dogs who can tip the scales at over 125 lbs – because of their gentle-giant personalities.

“I started off with other members of the working group,” she said.

“I’ve had rottweilers, bull mastiffs and mastiffs… all lovely, lovely breeds. I found the Bordeaux to be a little bit warmer – to have a better sense of humour, perhaps you could put it.

“I wanted to help preserve the breed. I just loved their personalities and I wanted to help.” Tweet This

Despite Obi’s big victory, the dog show life is a busy one, and he’ll be back on the road soon to show off his skills at more shows.

Lellig said one of the benefits of living in Manitoba is the tight community of dog show participants.

“It’s kind of that whole ‘takes a village’ kind of thing,” she said.

“It’s a competition, and everyone wants to win, but they know that you don’t do your winning on your own.”

