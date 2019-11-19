Winnipeg cop caught helping dog in viral Facebook post

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg police officer is earning some online accolades after he was photographed performing a good deed Monday.

According to a now-viral Facebook post by Winnipegger Callista Moore, the incident happened on Maryland Street near Sargent Avenue.

The officer got out of his police cruiser and approached a homeless man with a dog – not to arrest him, but to give him some dog food for his pet.

“I just wanted to share this sweet story because it gives me some hope for our society,” Moore said in the post.

Moore told 680 CJOB that she was initially concerned the homeless man was in trouble, but was happy to see things unfold the way they did.

“It was actually quite nice to see something like that,” she said. “I was surprised. I thought that it was going to go a little bit different.

“I’ve had good interactions with Winnipeg police, but I’ve heard negative stories as well.” Tweet This

Moore said she didn’t expect the outpouring of support for the officer on her Facebook post.

“I was extremely surprised. I was actually at school this morning and there was only one share. I got out of two my classes, and then there were already 1,000 shares!”

Although Moore hasn’t confirmed the officer’s name, she says she hopes he sees the post as well as all the support he’s receiving from Winnipeggers thrilled with the way he’s doing his job.