South Bruce OPP warn residents of ‘bank investigator’ scam

South Bruce OPP are warning residents of a scam after a report from a resident in Brockton, Ont.

A “special bank investigator” from a major bank called the victim to ask for help investigating an internal theft, police say.

The bogus investigation included a series of transactions that involved purchasing Google Play cards, officers add.

According to police, gift cards and pre-paid credit cards are common tactics used by con artists.

“Modern, tech-savvy scammers have the ability to create very convincing scams,” South Bruce OPP say.

“They won’t hesitate to use the name of a legitimate company in an effort to gain your trust and trick you into paying them.”

Police say people should always be cautious with unsolicited emails, phone calls, letters and visits at their doors.

Unsolicited means that you didn’t ask for it.

“Always be certain who you are dealing with before you ever consider sending money or sharing personal information,” officers say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

