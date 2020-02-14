Search crews find missing snowmobiler dead, say Revelstoke RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Revelstoke RCMP say the search for a missing man who had gone snowmobiling ended Thursday morning with the discovery of his body.

According to police, the search began Wednesday afternoon after they were advised of a missing sledder on Mount MacPherson at 4:40 p.m.

Police say Revelstoke Search and Rescue conducted searches until midnight on Wednesday, then recommenced efforts on Thursday morning.

The deceased man, whose identity was not released by police, was found that morning at approximately 10 a.m.

Assisting in the search were members of Salmon Arm Search and Rescue and Golden Search and Rescue.

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

