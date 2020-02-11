Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 killed in snowmobile collision northwest of Kitchener: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 10:01 am
Huron County OPP say a person was killed after snowmobiles collided near Ethel Ont.
Huron County OPP say a person was killed after snowmobiles collided near Ethel Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Huron County say a person was killed in a snowmobile collision northwest of Kitchener on Monday night.

OPP say two snowmobiles collided just before 9 p.m. on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section located near the hamlet of Ethel.

READ MORE: Elgin OPP probe fatal incident involving snowmobile in Southwold

Police say that both snowmobile drivers were taken to a local hospital where one has died as a result of their injuries.

They are not releasing the name of the deceased pending next of kin notification.

READ MORE: Huron County OPP looking for info after snowmobile crash sends two to hospital

Police say they have closed the trail for the investigation.

Ethel is located about 20 minutes drive west of Listowel.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPhuron county oppSnowmobile collisionEthel snowmobile collisionHuron county snowmobile collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.