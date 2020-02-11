1 killed in snowmobile collision northwest of Kitchener: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Provincial police in Huron County say a person was killed in a snowmobile collision northwest of Kitchener on Monday night.

OPP say two snowmobiles collided just before 9 p.m. on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trail section located near the hamlet of Ethel.

READ MORE: Elgin OPP probe fatal incident involving snowmobile in Southwold

Police say that both snowmobile drivers were taken to a local hospital where one has died as a result of their injuries.

They are not releasing the name of the deceased pending next of kin notification.

READ MORE: Huron County OPP looking for info after snowmobile crash sends two to hospital

Police say they have closed the trail for the investigation.

Ethel is located about 20 minutes drive west of Listowel.

Story continues below advertisement