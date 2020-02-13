Man dead after snowmobile collision in North Frontenac

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in North Frontenac that left a 41-year-old man dead on Wednesday.
OPP said officers were called to the scene of a single snowmobile collision on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Trail E, near Elphin-Maberley Road at around 3:40 p.m.
Emergency services found the driver of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said the snowmobile had struck a tree.
The victim has been identified as Charles McLeod, of Ottawa.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
