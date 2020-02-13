Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after snowmobile collision in North Frontenac

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 12:12 pm
A OPP snowmobile is seen here in an undated photo.
A OPP snowmobile is seen here in an undated photo. File photo

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in North Frontenac that left a 41-year-old man dead on Wednesday.

OPP said officers were called to the scene of a single snowmobile collision on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Trail E, near Elphin-Maberley Road at around 3:40 p.m.

READ MORE: OPP patrol snowmobile trails in Collingwood area

Emergency services found the driver of the vehicle and he was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said the snowmobile had struck a tree.

The victim has been identified as Charles McLeod, of Ottawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceSnowmobileSnowmobile CrashSnowmobile collisionFatal Snowmobile CrashNorth Frontenac Snowmobile Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.