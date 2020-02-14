Menu

Crime

Military member faces sex charges following alleged incidents in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2020 1:07 pm
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian forces who are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014.
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian forces who are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A member of the Canadian military based in Toronto faces several charges including sexual assault in connection with a number of alleged incidents in Halifax.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says Master Cpl. Anthony Chand also faces charges of sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, harassing communication and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline of the military.

Chand is a regular force imagery technician currently assigned to the Canadian Forces College in north Toronto.

The charges are in connection with a number of incidents that allegedly occurred between December 2014 and July 2015 in Dartmouth and Halifax, while Chand was serving with the Military Operations Support and Intelligence Centre, known as Trinity.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation began last June following a complaint by an individual who was a member of the military at the time of the alleged incidents.

A date and location for a court martial hearing have not been determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
