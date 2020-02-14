3 arrested, weapons, drugs seized from Trenton residence: Quinte West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested and multiple drugs and weapons were seized in Trenton on Wednesday morning.

Quinte West OPP say on Feb. 5 they launched an investigation into suspected drug trafficking at a Dundas Street West residence in Trenton.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they say they seized cocaine, crystal meth, green fentanyl powder, purple fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills and suspected psilocybin mushrooms. The estimated street value of the drugs is $67,000, OPP said Friday.

Investigators also seized several prohibited weapons, including a conducted energy weapon, two collapsible batons, brass knuckles and a switchblade knife. They also seized a crossbow and firearm ammunition and a large quantity of Canadian currency. The OPP’s asset and forfeiture unit will determine the exact quantity of the currency, but it is believed to be over $5,000, Quinte West OPP said.

Three people were arrested at the scene.

Katherine Kingshott, 70, Clinton Kingshott, 41, and Katarzyna Crozier, 34, all of Trenton, have been charged jointly with:

Six counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Four counts of possession of a Schedule 2 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Clinton Kingshott was additionally charged with six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Katherine Kingshott was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on March 16. Clinton Kingshott and Crozier were held in custody for scheduled bail hearings on Thursday.

The investigation involved the Quinte West OPP’s community street crime unit, its tactics and rescue unit, the OPP’s East Region CSCU and canine unit, and uniformed officers.

