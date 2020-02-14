Menu

Crime

3 men charged after cocaine, heroin, fentanyl seized in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 11:19 am
Updated February 14, 2020 11:26 am
Police have charged three men in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Lindsay.
Police have charged three men in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation in Lindsay.

Three men are facing drug-trafficking charges following an investigation in Lindsay, according to City of Kawartha Lakes police.

On Thursday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers received a citizen’s call about suspected drugs being trafficked at a Lindsay St. North residence in Lindsay.

According to police, officers investigated and seized 49 grams of cocaine and 24 grams of heroin/fentanyl, along with $3,800. Three men were arrested.

READ MORE: Project Imperial arrests 16 in cocaine-trafficking ring from GTA to Haliburton: OPP

Demouy Blair, 18, of Oshawa, Francesco Fedeli, 23, of Toronto, and Levan Hamilton, 27, of Toronto, were each charged with two counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Fedeli was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All three were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes
