3 men charged after cocaine, heroin, fentanyl seized in Lindsay: police

Three men are facing drug-trafficking charges following an investigation in Lindsay, according to City of Kawartha Lakes police.

On Thursday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says officers received a citizen’s call about suspected drugs being trafficked at a Lindsay St. North residence in Lindsay.

According to police, officers investigated and seized 49 grams of cocaine and 24 grams of heroin/fentanyl, along with $3,800. Three men were arrested.

Demouy Blair, 18, of Oshawa, Francesco Fedeli, 23, of Toronto, and Levan Hamilton, 27, of Toronto, were each charged with two counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Fedeli was additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All three were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 19.

