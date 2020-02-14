Menu

Crime

60-year-old London man charged with arson after Frances Street house fire

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2020 11:40 am
London police have charged a 60-year-old man in connection with Thursday's suspicious blaze at a home on Frances Street.
Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL Global News

London police say a 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with Thursday’s suspicious blaze at a home on Frances Street.

Emergency crews were called out to the home, near Florence and Egerton streets in the east end of the city, around 9:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Once on scene, London fire crews were able to douse the flames and there were no injuries reported.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at approximately $400,000 and investigators said the circumstances surrounding the incident were suspicious.

READ MORE: Police lay arson charges in relation to fire at southeast London townhouse

London police say as a result of their investigation, they arrested a 60-year-old London man at the scene. He’s facing a charge of arson causing damage to his own property.

He’s set to appear in court to answer to the charge Friday.

