60-year-old London man charged with arson after Frances Street house fire

London police say a 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with Thursday’s suspicious blaze at a home on Frances Street.

Emergency crews were called out to the home, near Florence and Egerton streets in the east end of the city, around 9:45 a.m.

@LdnOntFire Platoon Chief Collin Shewell says there no injuries at this time but it is considered suspicious @AM980News pic.twitter.com/bVLwszQjkt — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) February 13, 2020

Once on scene, London fire crews were able to douse the flames and there were no injuries reported.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at approximately $400,000 and investigators said the circumstances surrounding the incident were suspicious.

London police say as a result of their investigation, they arrested a 60-year-old London man at the scene. He’s facing a charge of arson causing damage to his own property.

He’s set to appear in court to answer to the charge Friday.