60-year-old London man charged with arson after Frances Street house fire

London police say a 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with Thursday’s suspicious blaze at a home on Frances Street.
Emergency crews were called out to the home, near Florence and Egerton streets in the east end of the city, around 9:45 a.m.
Once on scene, London fire crews were able to douse the flames and there were no injuries reported.
Damage from the blaze was estimated at approximately $400,000 and investigators said the circumstances surrounding the incident were suspicious.
London police say as a result of their investigation, they arrested a 60-year-old London man at the scene. He’s facing a charge of arson causing damage to his own property.
He’s set to appear in court to answer to the charge Friday.
