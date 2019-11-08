Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Garage fire causes $80K in damage, London man charged with arson: police

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted November 8, 2019 1:23 pm
London police say they've charged a 20-year-old man with arson in connection with the Oct. 25 case.
London police say they've charged a 20-year-old man with arson in connection with the Oct. 25 case. Global News Radio 980 CFPL file

City police say they’ve charged a London man with arson-related counts after a garage fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage late last month.

Officers say emergency crews responded to an address on Cheapside Street near St. George Street, west of St. Joseph’s Hospital, around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Related News

They found flames coming from a detached garage which the London Fire Department quickly put out.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson in north London school bus fire: police

Damage from the blaze was estimated at more than $80,000.

Officers say as a result of the investigation a 20-year-old London man has been charged with breaking and entering to commit arson and arson with disregard for human life.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 33-year-old woman charged in alleged arson in parking lot of east London fast food restaurant

Investigators say he’s currently in custody in connection with unrelated matters and will make a court appearance on Nov. 14.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireArsonDamageLondon Police ServiceLondon Fire DepartmentSt. George StreetCheapside Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.