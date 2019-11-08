Garage fire causes $80K in damage, London man charged with arson: police

Send this page to someone via email

City police say they’ve charged a London man with arson-related counts after a garage fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage late last month.

Officers say emergency crews responded to an address on Cheapside Street near St. George Street, west of St. Joseph’s Hospital, around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 25.

They found flames coming from a detached garage which the London Fire Department quickly put out.

Damage from the blaze was estimated at more than $80,000.

Officers say as a result of the investigation a 20-year-old London man has been charged with breaking and entering to commit arson and arson with disregard for human life.

Investigators say he’s currently in custody in connection with unrelated matters and will make a court appearance on Nov. 14.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).