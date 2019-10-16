Police probe alleged arson in parking lot of east London fast food restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an alleged arson incident in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in east London earlier this week.

London police responded to the scene just before midnight Monday for reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

Details remain scarce, but police said investigators determined a woman had lit a newspaper and tossed it under two parked vehicles.

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, but one of the vehicles sustained minor damage in the incident.

Early Wednesday afternoon, police said they were looking for a suspect in the case, described as a Caucasian female between 25 and 35 years of age with brown hair and a medium build.

Several hours later, police announced they had identified the suspect in the matter.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

