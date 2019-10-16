Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police probe alleged arson in parking lot of east London fast food restaurant

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 16, 2019 4:54 pm
London police headquarters, September 6, 2017.
London police headquarters, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police are investigating an alleged arson incident in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in east London earlier this week.

London police responded to the scene just before midnight Monday for reports of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue.

Details remain scarce, but police said investigators determined a woman had lit a newspaper and tossed it under two parked vehicles.

READ MORE: Woman, 66, walking in wooded area punched in head by stranger: London police

The vehicles were unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported, but one of the vehicles sustained minor damage in the incident.

Early Wednesday afternoon, police said they were looking for a suspect in the case, described as a Caucasian female between 25 and 35 years of age with brown hair and a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

Several hours later, police announced they had identified the suspect in the matter.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case
Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
BusinessInvestigationLondon PoliceArsonSuspectVehicle FireParking Loteast londonhamilton roadhighbury avenueFast Food Restaurant959 hamilton road east
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.