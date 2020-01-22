Menu

Canada

Ontario fire marshal called in to investigate overnight blaze at southeast London townhouse

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 9:11 am
Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze in Glen Cairn neighbourhood overnight to monitor the fire.
Fire crews remained at the scene of a blaze in Glen Cairn neighbourhood overnight to monitor the fire. London Fire Department

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the London Police Service’s arson unit are investigating a fire that took place at a townhouse in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Fire crews responded to multiple 911 calls about a fire at a residence on Kimberly Avenue at 7:45 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a fully involved fire at a townhouse that was somewhat central to the building itself,” said platoon Chief Gary Mosburger, adding that firefighters ran into some restrictions when gaining access to the building to complete their search and rescue efforts.

He says no people or pets were found inside the building, but one woman was treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Damage is pegged at around $500,000, but Mosburger expects that number to rise because of fire, smoke and water damage to the two adjacent buildings.

“Some of the damage is relatively minor, but some of it has also impacted the ability to occupy those units, so at this point, there is nobody in three units of those buildings.”

READ MORE: No injuries after fire in Strathroy causes $300,000 in damage

Mosburger says fire crews have reached out to the Red Cross, which is currently helping to provide housing for three people — two adults and a child — who were displaced.

Crews reportedly remained at the scene the entire night battling the blaze and monitoring stubborn hotspots in the structure.

