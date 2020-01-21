Menu

News

No injuries after fire in Strathroy causes $300,000 in damage

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 21, 2020 11:29 am
Strathroy Caradoc Fire Department battle a blaze in town Monday night.
Strathroy Caradoc Fire Department battle a blaze in town Monday night. Strathroy Caradoc Fire Department

A fire at a residence in Strathroy, Ont. has caused roughly $300,000 in damage.

Officers with the Strathroy Caradoc Police Services, as well as members of the Strathroy Caradoc Fire Department, responded to a fire at 431 Strathroyal Ave. just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The homeowner had called 911 to report there was a fire at his home.

Officials say everyone made it out of the home safely and there were no injuries.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement, and is not deemed suspicious.

