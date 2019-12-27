Menu

Investigations

Boxing Day fire at London, Ont. residence causes roughly $50K in damage, platoon chief says

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 4:14 pm
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
London Fire Department/Twitter

Officials say a Boxing Day fire at a residence in London caused roughly $50,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to 71 Adelaide Street, just south of Hamilton Road, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says firefighters were on scene for just under two hours battling the blaze.

He says they discovered a significant amount of hoarding inside the home, which presented a challenge to crews on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

