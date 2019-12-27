Boxing Day fire at London, Ont. residence causes roughly $50K in damage, platoon chief says

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Officials say a Boxing Day fire at a residence in London caused roughly $50,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to 71 Adelaide Street, just south of Hamilton Road, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says firefighters were on scene for just under two hours battling the blaze.

He says they discovered a significant amount of hoarding inside the home, which presented a challenge to crews on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

2:03 Red Cross assisting fire victims following tragic blaze that left one dead Red Cross assisting fire victims following tragic blaze that left one dead