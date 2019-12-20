Menu

Canada

Suspicious blaze in London’s south end causes $1M in damage

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 20, 2019 7:47 am
Updated December 20, 2019 7:57 am
Fire crews battle a late night blaze in London, Ont. that caused $1 million in damage.
A suspicious blaze at a home in the city’s south end caused about $1 million in damage Thursday night, but fire officials say no one was hurt.

It was just before 11 p.m. when fire crews received multiple 911 calls about on structure fire on Commissioners Road East near Wortley Road.

“Crews were met with fire through the roof and out the back of the house,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell. “Our crews weren’t able to get into the structure due to it being so compromised by the fire.”

“We were able to do a defensive attack, which means we fought the fire from the outside without putting our firefighters in danger.”

Shewell said the structure is a single-family home and that no one was inside at the time of the blaze. He added no civilians or firefighters were injured.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted due to suspicious circumstances around the fire itself,” said Shewell.

Fire crews have left the scene, but London police remain at the site as of Friday morning.

– With file from Jess Brady

