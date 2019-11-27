No injuries reported in northeast London garage fire, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported and a cause remains under investigation after a garage fire at a home in northeast London late Wednesday morning.

London Fire Department officials say crews were called to the scene along McNay Street, just north of Huron Street, for a fire in the detached garage of a single-storey home.

Details remain limited, but Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said the blaze was contained to the garage and was extinguished quickly, adding the scene was returned to the homeowner soon afterward.

Fire damage to a detached garage at a home on McNay Street in London, Ont., Nov. 27, 2019. London Fire Department via Twitter

“Fortunately, the garage was detached from the house itself,” Shewell said. “We also did an investigation to see if any smoke or anything impinged on the residence, and it was determined, no.”

“We’re still putting the facts together to see what the ignition source could have been, so at this point, it’s under investigation,” Shewell said when asked about a preliminary cause.

Damage in the fire is pegged at around $10,000, attributed to fire damage to items in the garage, and to damage caused by the forcible entry of firefighters.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick and Jess Brady