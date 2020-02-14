Snow squall warning issued as arctic air grips the London region

Send this page to someone via email

It’s shaping up to be a cold and snowy Valentine’s Day for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for areas including London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says local snowfall amounts of 10-20 cm are possible by the time flurries ease later on Friday morning.

Officials expect visibility to be impacted, especially near Lake Huron.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions as clear skies can change to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.

A cold weather alert also remains in effect for London from the Middlesex London Health Unit.

The cold weather alert will remain in effect until Saturday morning, as windchill values for Friday are expected to reach -23 for the morning and -20 overnight.

