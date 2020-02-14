Menu

Snow squall warning issued as arctic air grips the London region

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 5:41 am
Updated February 14, 2020 5:50 am
Reduced visibility is expected as local snow squalls sweep through the region.
Reduced visibility is expected as local snow squalls sweep through the region. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

It’s shaping up to be a cold and snowy Valentine’s Day for the region.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for areas including London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says local snowfall amounts of 10-20 cm are possible by the time flurries ease later on Friday morning.

Officials expect visibility to be impacted, especially near Lake Huron.

Environment Canada is warning motorists to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions as clear skies can change to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.

READ MORE: Chilly winds prompt London’s first Cold Weather Alert of the 2020 season: MLHU

A cold weather alert also remains in effect for London from the Middlesex London Health Unit.

The cold weather alert will remain in effect until Saturday morning, as windchill values for Friday are expected to reach -23 for the morning and -20 overnight.

