Calgary police search for vandals after window-smashing spree

Calgary police are asking residents in the neighbourhood of Coventry Hills to check home security video after more than a dozen vehicles had windows shattered from apparent pellet gun shots.

The damage to cars along Coventry Close was likely inflicted sometime during the early morning hours Thursday, according to police.

“I guess a bunch of people were posting on our community Facebook page that some cars had been smashed into” resident Nilufer Hasanova said. “So I came out to see if my family’s cars had been affected, and sure enough mine was.”

"I was late to work and I couldn't go to a bunch of appointments because I was dealing with this."

Calgary Police Service (CPS) Const. Clayton Publicover-Roe said 10 to 12 vehicles, including a school bus, were damaged in the Coventry Hills area, and another six to eight were reported damaged in nearby Evanston.

“The spree was quite widespread,” he said.

"At this time it looks like the weapon that was used was a pellet or BB gun."

Publicover-Roe suspects there are likely more vehicles that were vandalized but haven’t yet been reported.

He said residents in the area should check CCTV footage or doorbell cameras to see if any suspicious activity was captured.

As of Thursday evening, no suspects had been caught.

Police said the targets of the vandalism appeared to be random and nothing was taken from the damaged vehicles.

