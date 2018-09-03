Vandals caught on camera trashing Calgary pub

Staff and management at a northeast Calgary pub are left wondering what could have possibly provoked a senseless crime — one that caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

Over the long weekend, security cameras caught a trio of thieves breaking into Union 26, but their intention seemed to go far beyond a theft.

Manager Brina Rees is in disbelief after they trashed the place.

“I didn’t think it was anything to the extent it was,” Rees said. “I never would have thought when I walked in here what I saw.”

“They decided to go to town.”

Sunday morning, the security camera captured the vandals smashing the windows. Once inside the building, the thieves filled bags with bottles of booze and cleared out the bar. The culprits — who appeared to be in their teens, according to police — opened up coolers and tossed beer bottles at televisions. They drove their fists and bar stools into the arcade games and screens of the VLTs.

“I want them caught,” Rees said. “It’s one thing to steal but to maliciously do what they did, it’s not right, it’s not fair.”

They also targeted the kitchen.

“They went in there and turned the stoves on hoping that would start a fire. Dishes — anything that was in there — was on the floor,” Rees said.

They tried to break through the office wall. After 6 minutes of relentless kicking, they got through but nothing of significant value was taken.

Before it was over, the group set off the fire extinguisher. It covered the place with a thick film of residue which will require professional cleaners to tackle.

“It’s not fair. It shouldn’t be happening. I love this place,” Rees said.

Management hopes to be restocked and have things back in order later this week.